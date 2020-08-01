By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

There cannot be two views that the present world is run by internet. In most parts of the world, it is almost impossible to carry on daily lives without the internet. Unfortunately, there are millions of people in the same world, who do not even have anything to eat, and die of hunger. Of course they do not need internet or any such facility that we have in our lives today. But today I am not writing about those hungry people. Today my topic is how much the present world, run by the internet, has made me confused, disturbed and frequently lost.

Over a period of time, I have ended up with accounts in Yahoo, Hotmail, and Gmail. During this time I had opened three Facebook pages, two of which were closed for some reason, which I still do not know. I had had to sign up for more than one account in Yahoo, Gmail, and Hotmail, every time when I created a new Facebook page.

I have more than one email account not just for my Facebook pages only. My wife also had lost her Facebook page and tried to create another one. She could not create another one so I was supposed to sign up another email account.

Not only just that. I have one personal bank account, for which I have one password.

At my workplace, I have to take care of a number of accounts. Of course, they all have user names, passwords etc etc.

I have written all my email addresses, the usernames, passwords in my diary. I keep this diary at my workplace.

Everything seemed normal until now. But the situation differs as I have learned by heart some of these passwords since I use them almost daily.

The problem starts when I am stuck at someplace, or make some mistake somewhere, and my password is rejected. In that case, I consult my diary to enter the correct account. But in such situations, Facebook or another site recommends changing the password or making it stronger, which I do and I amend my diary accordingly.

I keep two diaries. One at home and another at my workplace. Frequently it happens that I fail to update both the diaries at the same time. Thus at times one of my diaries carries the correct password and the other one the wrong one. That makes the situation really terrible. One more sign in with a wrong password led to a confirmation code sent to the linked email address. The situation worsens when I end up messing with the password of the relevant email account.

So, it is a long chain of changed passwords that I find myself dealing with all the time. At times I realise that the password in one of my diaries is the old one, which I had changed, but forgot to amend.

I remember, more than ten years ago, when I created my Hotmail account, my date, month, and year of my birth was my password.

As time passed by and I started having more and more accounts, I tried to maintain the same password for all of the accounts, just to make my life easy. But it was just an unfruitful thought of me. Frequently I was asked to change or make the password stronger. Now after so many years, I find that it is only my first Hotmail account, that I had opened more than ten years ago, which has the same password. Now I do not have the same password for any of the other accounts.

Right now, the situation is very complicated, since I no more trust my two diaries. Of course, some passwords written in one diary are correct and others are wrong. But which one is correct? I am not fully sure. So right now I have decided to throw away both of the diaries and start a new diary afresh. I have decided to reduce my email accounts to the minimum. I do not want to be lost in passwords. Will I succeed in this?