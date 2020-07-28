TRNC represented in “Masterchef” competition

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

“Masterchef” is a popular competition organised by Channel 8 of Turkey. Tanya Kilitkayalı, a graduate of Eastern Mediterranean University, who is now attached to the university as an instructor, is representing both the TRNC and EMU in the competition.

She was successful in passing the preliminary selection process when she presented “Pirohu” which is a well known Cyprus dish. The dish and the presentation was appreciated by the jury of the competition.

EMU Faculty of Tourism Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç mentioned that Kilitkayalı continued her studies and completed her Masters at EMU following her graduation from EMU Department of Gastronomy and Culinary Arts undergraduate program. Tanya Kilitkayalı works as an instructor in the department and has achieved great success.