Children from a local school visited the Cyprus Car Museum

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

24 students from Doğru Çizgi Education and Study Center, together with their teachers, recently visited the Cyprus Car Museum at the Near East University.

İlkay Kanıöz Akpınar, gave a short speech at the event on behalf of the school. He said; “First of all, thank you for opening the doors of such a unique car museum of the Near East University to us. In the museum, where there are many modern and classic cars, our children enjoyed their time there and had the opportunity to observe with inquisitive eyes. We told our children about our history with cars.”

He continued saying that this opportunity gave small children a chance to learn by seeing, living, and learning.