Lambousa Archers took to the field in Lefkosa

Lambousa Archers, Nick Gough and Mike Turner, took to the field again on Saturday 25th July in the latest TRNC Archery Federation competition. This time, the competition was held at the Federation range at the Ataturk Stadium in Lefkosa.

Competing in the over 60s Olympic Recurve category this time, they began with 18 sighting arrows shot as they adjusted their sights for the 80cm target at a 30 metre distance.

For the competition, they shot 6 ends of 6 twice, making a total of 72 competitive arrows. In the last competition at the Pia Bella, they shot a total of 36 competition arrows, so the task last Saturday was so much more arduous, especially given the very high summer temperatures on the day.

The competition was fierce, so they were delighted to take home gold (Nick) and bronze (Mike) medals. Their twice-weekly training sessions certainly appear to be paying off.

Anyone interested in archery is more than welcome to get in touch. Contact lambousaarchers@gmail.com for further information. You can also find them on Facebook. click here