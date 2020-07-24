Medi Foundation First National Photography Contest award ceremony

By Chris Elliott….

I recently attended the launch of the Medi Foundation at the Ezic Restaurant, Lefkosa where we learned of the work of this new NGO which is working in conjunction with the President of the Turkish Republic Prime Ministry Drug Enforcement Commission click here

Sadly I was not able to attend their recent National Photography award ceremony with the theme of addiction but the founder Ismet Medi has sent us some photos and this is what he had to say:

” As Medi Foundation, we are happy to have held the first Addiction-themed National Photography Contest award ceremony and exhibition at the ancient Bedestan in Lefkosa..

We would like to thank all our participants and we congratulate the participants who received an award with our sincere wishes.

Endless thanks to the Minister of National Education, Mr. Nazım Çavuşoğlu who honoured us with his participation and opened the ceremony.

Thank you to Mr. Hasan Karaokçu, President of the Turkish Republic Prime Ministry Drug Enforcement Commission, and all the members of our Foundation and all our friends who contributed support for a wonderful evening in support of Medi Foundation.”

For more information about Medi Foundation, please contact:

http://www.medifoundation.com

Email: info@medifoundation.com

Nazım Çavuşoğlu. Viola Edward De Glanville Mr. Hasan Karaokçu,

.