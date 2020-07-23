TRNC Football match dates for 25/26/28 and 29th July

By Richard Beale……

We are shortly going into the month of August but due to the COVID-19 virus here in the TRNC, we are still trying to finish off Season 2019-20 as the new season is just around the corner.

Yes the weather is hot but there is still plenty of local football around. This weekend and the following week shows the Playoffs for the Super League relegation and the Playoffs for the League 1 promotion and relegation. The second leg of the Kıbrıs Cup, semi-finals take place on Tuesday and Wednesday in Girne and they will be cracking matches.

Finally the BTM League 2 season starts this weekend ( this was delayed by one week by the Football Federation), this is League 4 of the TRNC, involving mainly villages together with some City district teams. This is equivalent to the UK Sunday League but is still good fun to watch.

K-PET SUPER LEAGUE, “Relegation Play Off”

Sun 26/07 20:00 Gönyeli SK v Binatlı YSK Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium Sun 26/07 20:00 Hamitköy ŞHSK v Düzkaya KOSK Güzelyurt Üner Nerkalp Stadium

K-PET LEAGUE 1 “Promotion Play Off” Sun 26/07 17:45 Esentepe KKSK v L. Gençler Birliği SK Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stadium Sun 26/07 17:45 Yalova SK v Girne Halk Evi Gönyeli Stadium K-PET LEAGUE 1 “Promotion Play Off” Sun 26/07 17:45 Esentepe KKSK v L. Gençler Birliği SK Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stadium Sun 26/07 17:45 Yalova SK v Girne Halk Evi Gönyeli Stadium K-PET LEAGUE 1 “Relegation Play Off” Sun 26/07 17:45 Lapta TBSK v Çanakkale TSK Lefkoşa Hamitköy Esat Erdoğmuş Stadium Sun 26/07 17:45 Bostancı Bağcıl SK v Karşıyaka ASK Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium KIBRIS CUP, Semi Finals, 2nd Leg Tues 28/07 20:00: Türk Ocağı Limasol 1st leg 0-0 v Yenicami AK Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium Wed 29/07 20:00: Doğan Türk Birliği 1st leg 1-0 v Mağusa Türk Güçü Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium BTM LEAGUE 2 Sat 25/07 17:45 Yeni Erenköy TSK v Kumyalı SK Yeni Erenköy Stadium Sat 25/07 17:45 Bafra SK v Ergazi GSK Mehmetçik Stadium Sun 26/07 17:45 Yedikonuk SK v Sipahi TSK Yedikonuk Stadium Sat 25/07 17:45 Ötüken TKOSK v Boğaziçi SK Akova Eray Vudalı Stadium Sun 26/07 17:45 Civisil SK v Ardahan SD İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium Sat 25/07 17:45 Pergama SD v Çayönü SK Beyarmurdu Mustafa Taner Yalluri Stadium Sun 26/07 17:45 Pile TSK v Mutluyaka HSK Paşaköy 100 Yil Stadium Sun 26/07 17:45 Yenişehir SK v Güvercinlik İYSK Gazimağusa Canbulat Stadium

Sat 25/07 17:45 Kırıkkale TSK v Yeniceköy ZSK Balıkesir Stadium Sun 26/07 17:45 Gaziköy SK v Dilekkaya ASK Balikesir Stadium Sun 26/07 17:45 Gönendere ŞSKSK v Akın cıl ar GSK Serdarlı 14 Ağustos Stadium Sat 25/07 17:45 Alayköy SKKD v Ağırdağ Boğaz TSK Yilmazköy Mustafa Üçöz Stadium Sat 25/07 17:45 Demirhan SK v Bahçeli SK Değirmenlik Sadık Cemil Stadıum Sun 26/07 17:45 Pınarbaşı ÇSK v Haspolat SGSK Gönyeli Stadium

Sun 26/07 17:45 Tepebaşı SK v Akdeniz KSD Tepebaşı Stadium Sun 26/07 17:45 Çamlıbel SKD v Kalkanlı SK Çamlıbel Ahmet Ratip Okkan St

Sat 25/07 17:45 Serhatköy SK v Akçay SK Güzelyurt Sahası Sun 26/07 17:45 Gayretköy GSK v Yeşilyurt SD Bostancı Tashin Mertekçi Stadium Sun 26/07 17:45 Mevlevi SK v Gaziveren SK Zümrütköy Stadium