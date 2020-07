North Cyprus Events Calendar from 23rd July 2020

23rd July – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221

24th July – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.

24th July – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Rock Balance at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. Information call 0548 839 8994.

24th July – Friday Mushy’s Bar, Alsancak will be holding a quiz night in aid of Tulips. 6pm. 10TL entrance 50% to Tulips & 50% to the winning team. Bottle of wine to 2nd place. Food menu available for half time. All raffle proceeds donated to Tulips. To book call Tara 0533 853 9936 or Mushy 0533 871 0941.

25th July – Saturday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

25th July – Saturday Beatles Tribute by The Abnormals at Moonshine Restaurant, Esentepe at 8pm. Set menu available. In aid of Tulips. To book call 0533 825 6290.

25th July – Saturday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Alper Cengiz & Friends at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. Information call 0548 839 8994.

25th July – Saturday Club Tropicana, Ozankoy will be holding a Back to School Quiz in aid of KAR. School bell rings at 7.15pm. 2-course school lunch 70TL. Tickets from Club Tropicana 0533 874 9622.

27th July – Monday Bingo/Tombola Night at Moonshine Restaurant, Esentepe. 8pm. Fish & Chips 65TL. To book call 0533 825 6290.

27th July – Monday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting the 112 quiz starting at 7.30pm.

28th July – Tuesday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

28th July – Tuesday Join the RBL Kyrenia Branch Breakfast Club at the Roadhouse, Alsancak. 9.30 to 11.30am. Full English Breakfast available or just come for tea/coffee and a chat. No fundraising involved.

28th July – Tuesday The Big Fat Joya Quiz at Joya Bar & Bistro, Crystal Bay Marina, Kucuk Erenkoy. 7.30pm. Free nibbles and cash prizes. To book call 0533 881 0111.

29th July – Wednesday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Kadir Evre Project at 9.30pm. Entrance 25TL. Information call 0548 839 8994.

29th July – Wednesday The Food Lodge, Catalkoy will be holding a Traditional Afternoon Tea in aid of Furry Friends to help street animals. 2pm-4pm. 75TL – reservations only.

30th July – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221

31st July – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.

31st July – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting The Great Flood at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. Information call 0548 839 8994.

31st July – Friday Mushy’s Bar, Alsancak will be holding a quiz night in aid of Tulips. 6pm. 10TL entrance 50% to Tulips & 50% to the winning team. Bottle of wine to 2nd place. Food menu available for half time. All raffle proceeds donated to Tulips. To book call Tara 0533 853 9936 or Mushy 0533 871 0941.

31st July – Friday Black Olive Fun Quiz starting at 7pm. To book call Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

1st August – Saturday Wok & Roll, Esentepe (next to Tempo) will be featuring The Chosen.

2nd August – Sunday Happy Garden, Ozankoy will be holding a fundraising event in aid of Green Hill Cemetery, starting at 4pm. Bingo and raffle with some great prizes. Music from The Chosen, 5 o-clock Shadow, Chrissy and Andy Reay. To book a table contact Kate on 0533 882 4736.

3rd August – Monday Susie’s Massive Music Quiz at Balti House, Esentepe starting at 8pm. Full menu available. Booking essential 0548 847 1221.

5th August – Wednesday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak – RBL Coffee Morning and market stalls, starting at 9.30am. 20TL entrance and tea/coffee and piece of cake. Brunch menu available. For information call Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

14th August – Friday Tulips and The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be holding a Summer of Sing-alongs – this event will be Grease. For more information contact Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

17th August – Monday Balti House, Esentepe will be holding a CurryOke Night & Indian BBQ at 7.30pm. 65TL with 10% off final bill. To book call 0548 847 1221.

18th August – Tuesday Rafters Restaurant, Ozankoy will be holding a bingo event in aid of RBL Kyrenia Branch starting at 5pm. For information call Jill on 0548 827 3910.

19th August – Wednesday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting the NCCCT bingo starting at 12 noon. For more information call Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

29th August – Saturday The Abnormals Brexit-Vision Song Contest 2020 at the Balti House, Esentepe. 8pm. 3-course dinner 60TL. 15TL show fee – in aid of Tulips. To book call 0548 847 1221.

September tbc The Black Olive, Alsancak – Glastonvicki re-scheduled from June. Date to be confirmed.

11th September – Friday Tulips and The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be holding a Summer of Sing-alongs – this event will be Mamma Mia. For more information contact Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

12th September – Saturday British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day. Give blood and help save a life at Dr Akcicek State Hospital, Girne.

19th September – Saturday POSTPONED UNTIL JUNE 2021 Girne Amphitheatre – Abba Platinum – live ABBA tribute show. Leading celebration of the legendary ABBA. More information to follow.

25th to 27th September rd “Friends Across Borders (FAB)” Music Festival. For more information click here The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak, will be presenting the 3“Friends Across Borders (FAB)” Music Festival. For more information

9th October – Friday Tulips and The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be holding a Summer of Sing-alongs – this event will be The Sound of Music. For more information contact Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

13th October – Tuesday Colony Garden, Girne – Harry Cambridge direct from the sell-out Luther van Dross show, plus support. More information to follow. This event has been re-scheduled from June

13th or 14th November to be confirmed This event will not now take place RBL will be holding their Gala 2020 – Ultimate Elton at Merit Crystal Cove, Alsancak. 3-course meal including unlimited local beverages. £50 members / £55 non-members. To reserve tickets call Jill on 0548 827 3910. This event has been re-scheduled from 22nd May due to Coronavirus situation.