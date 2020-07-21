Cyprus, fair permanent solution only possible with equal status

Turkish President Erdoğan: “A fair, permanent solution on Cyprus is only possible with the acceptance of equal status for Turkish Cypriots”

Stating that Turkey always supports the Turkish Cypriots in their steady struggle, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that reaching a fair, permanent solution on Cyprus is only possible with the acceptance of equal status for Turkish Cypriots.

Erdoğan sent a message for the citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) marking the 46th anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation.

“My dear Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters; I greet you with my most heartfelt feelings, respect and affection. I sincerely congratulate your Peace and Freedom Day on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the 20th of July 1974 Peace Operation, which ultimately eliminated the attempt by the island’s co-owner to violate the Turkish Cypriot law, freedom and existence.” Erdoğan emphasised that the name of the operation is the rebirth of a people who were to be deleted from history.

President Erdoğan said:

“This operation has shown the world what the Turkish Cypriots can achieve when their fundamental rights are violated, their freedom is threatened. There is no other example in the world as the Turkish Cypriot people, who have been struggling for equality for more than 50 years. The Turkish Cypriot people struggled despite all kinds of pressures and threats and claimed their rights and freedom. Turkey always supports the Turkish Cypriots in their steady struggle and Turkey is and will be the assurance of stability and peace of the Turkish Cypriots.”

Pointing out that a fair, permanent solution on Cyprus is only possible with the acceptance of equal status for Turkish Cypriots, Erdoğan called for the Greek Cypriot side to agree to the political equality of the Turkish Cypriots and their equal rights over the natural resources of the island without delay.

Erdoğan also stressed that Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side always take a stand for peace and reconciliation and also showed a clear stance towards reaching a settlement.

“However, this does not mean that the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people will be sacrificed at all costs. As always, Turkey will make every effort to protect Turkish Cypriots’ rights, and rule of law. I commemorate our martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for liberation, and our veterans with gratitude and respect. I present my best wishes for peace, welfare, and happiness of our brothers and sisters in the TRNC.”

Source : TRNC Public Information Office