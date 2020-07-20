Charities and Associations

Mushy’s Bar, Alsancak, weekly Friday quiz in aid of Tulips

There will be a weekly quiz every Friday at Mushy’s Bar, Alsancak starting at 6pm, which will be in aid of Tulips/Help Those with Cancer Association.. 

10TL entrance of which 50% will be donated to Tulips and 50% to the winning team.  A bottle of wine will be given to the 2nd place team.   All raffle profits will be donated to Tulips.

A food menu will be available for half time.

Reservations essential – call Tara on 0533 853 9936 or Mushy on 0533 871 0941.

