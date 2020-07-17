CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 136 has arrived

It’s strange times in Northern Cyprus with restaurants, bars and entertainers trying to encourage people to come out and enjoy themselves, these events were proving to be successful, but in the past 10-14 days we have seen so many cancellation postings and wonder why people are staying away. Are they frightened to gather in public places, finding it hard to manage financially or have just become self-isolating by nature?

For those readers who wish to submit news and reviews for publication please send your contributions to kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will do our best to publish these for you.

Issue 136 is now complete and you can download your free PDF file of this week’s e-newspaper Download Now!

If you would like to read some of our older issues of the CyprusScene.com Enewspaper, please click below in the listing to make your selection.

2020 Enewspapers:

2019 Enewspapers:

2018 Enewspapers:

2017 Enewspapers: from 1st December