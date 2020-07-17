20th July Peace and Freedom Day to be celebrated

The 46th Anniversary of the 20th of July Peace Operation which is one of the turning points of Turkish Cypriot history will be celebrated with various events throughout the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Turkey’s Peace Operation as a guarantor power on 20th July 1974 stopped years-long persecution and violence against Turkish Cypriots by Greek Cypriots. This year the ceremonies will be held with certain measures because of the COVID -19 Pandemic.

Within the measures for the COVID-19 pandemic, which was announced as a ‘Dangerous Pandemic’ by the TRNC Council of Ministers, social distance and wearing masks will be obligatory during the ceremonies.

20th of July Peace and Freedom Day celebrations will be started with a 21-gun salute and speech to be given by President Mustafa Akıncı on BRT Channel on 19 July at 12.00pm. At 18:00pm a ceremony will be held in the Boğaz Martyrdom. On the 20th of July, the first ceremony will be held at 8.30am in front of the Lefkoşa Atatürk Monument. At 9.30am a military parade will take place at the Dr. Fazıl Küçük Boulevard.

The 46th Anniversary of the 20th of July Peace and Freedom Day celebrations will be held throughout the country.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office