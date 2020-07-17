COVID-19 risk categories revised for entering the TRNC

COVID-19 risk categories were revised in respect of some countries for entering the TRNC. According to the statement made by the Ministry of Health, Australia was transferred from group A to B and Serbia from group B to C.

In the statement, it was noted that the countries determined according to COVID -19 risk categories were updated in respect of the developments in the countries, and the latest information can be followed from the Ministry’s official website https://saglik.gov.ct.tr/

Source: TRNC Public Information Office