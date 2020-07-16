Happy Garden, fund raising event for Green Hill Cemetery LATEST!

There has been a lot of interest in the fundraising event to be held at Happy Garden restaurant for the Green Hill Cemetery and we are pleased to bring further news and urge those local readers who want to book a table to do so without delay.

“Join us for a fundraising event for Green Hill Cemetery, at the Happy Garden Restaurant in Ozankoy on Sunday 2nd August from 3.30 pm to 11.30 pm when we will enjoy entertainment from The Chosen, Andy Reay, The 5 O’clock Shadows, and Chrissy. There will also be a short round of bingo plus a prize auction and raffle.

We have had many great donations from local businesses and these are the prizes we have ready to offer at this time at this great event.

Grand auction of prizes given:

Erdener garage has given 500TL voucher for a car service.

Happy Garden, Ozankoy has offered a meal for 4.

Chicago Hair Club 2 prizes of (manicure, upper lip and eyebrow wax, blow-dry)

Raffle prizes

Balti House and Moonshine Restaurant, Esentepe have both donated a meal for 2

Ozanköy Sports Club Cafe has offered breakfast for 2.

The Potting Shed. Ozankoy has given a 100TL voucher.

Minnie’s Beauty salon – Shellac manicure.

Best Seller – 100TL voucher.

Upper Crust – Lunch for 2.

Ozankoy Best Butcher – Voucher for BBQ pack.

Tim’s Cafe 2 prizes:

Meal for 2 on Sunday.

Meal for 2 on Wednesday (midweek madness).

Donation from a supporter – Brand new sandwich toaster

All tables that have been reserved will be held for 30 minutes from the start of the event due to high demand. There are a few tables left that will be allocated on a first come first served basis so please call 0533 8824736 to book a table and avoid disappointment .

Editor’s note: Contact Tony Ray on 0542 826 6631 or Kate Davies on 0533 882 4736 for further information.