Slimmers World, Catalkoy, belated Easter lunch

Readers Mail …

From Val Stuart-traynor – Slimmers World ….

We had our belated Easter lunch today (11th July) and wish to thank Katya and staff at The Lodge, Catalkoy, for providing us with our 3 course lunch. We were also joined by Chris and Margaret from Cyprus Scene.

Wow, the awards flowed out at our meeting today.

Online Slimmer of the Week went to Elaine with a 3 pound weight loss. Meeting Slimmers of the Week went to Geoff, Rose and Avril, all with a 2 pound weight loss. Well done everyone. Other awards today – June Summer Stunner to Linda, Avril, Karen, Val and Jill. Linda also received her 10% award and 1 stone award. Chris received Slimmer of Lockdown.

2 special awards were awarded to Pat and John who survived 4 months lockdown away from home and their dogs and returned to the group today. Welcome back.

On behalf of all members of Slimmers World Catalkoy I was so proud to donate 1000TL to KAR and a further 1000TL to Furry Friends. Well done and thank you to you all.

By Margaret Sheard ….

Chris and I were delighted to be invited to the Slimmers World meeting and lunch which was held at The Lodge in Catalkoy. We always find this to be such a happy group of people who receive so much support from Val Stuart-traynor and of course each other. There were 22 members attending the event plus 2 who were only able to attend for the weigh-in. It was a very hot day so it had been decided to hold the meeting and lunch inside, away from the blistering heat.

Val gave a presentation of how things were going and said this was a slightly different meeting than normal as it was to include the lunch which had originally been planned for Easter, but had to be postponed due to the lockdown. I am aware that during this time Val was in continuous contact with the members and their weigh-in was carried out online where possible. She was very conscious of keeping everyone interested and giving encouragement during that difficult period.

During the year Slimmers World subscriptions and raffle proceeds are donated to animal charities and although there has been a gap when meetings could not be held, it was possible to make a donation of 1000TL each to Kyrenia Animal Rescue and Furry Friends. Kim Betts presented a framed thank you picture from KAR.

Awards were presented to those with weight loss, as Val has mentioned above. While talking to Kate Bell at our table, she mentioned that Geoff has lost 2st 5lbs in something like 8 months and also Jill Wilson has lost 4st 3lbs in the last 14 months. It is an indication of the dedication and support to the members by Val. This was confirmed by Val’s husband who gave a thank you to the members for their commitment to Val and their appreciation of the amount of work she does for Slimmers World.

I had a brief conversation with Pat and John Molloy. I recognised them from Susie’s Online Quiz which ran for some 14 weeks for those who could not get back to the TRNC. Pat told me that they had gone to Germany for a week to visit their son and then came the lockdown. Eventually they managed to get to the UK and to Stansted for the repatriation flight to the TRNC followed by 14 days quarantine at the Malpas Hotel in Catalkoy. So what was to be a one week holiday in Germany turned into a 3½ month period away from their TRNC home.

Following the meeting, we had a very nice 3-course lunch, which we had pre-ordered and was very enjoyable. Well done to Katya and The Lodge staff.

For those who may like to join the Slimmers World members at their weekly meeting, Phone Val on 0542 855 1219.