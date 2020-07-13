İnönü Martyrs commemorated

İnönü Martyrs who were killed by Greek Cypriots while they were on their way to Gazi Mağusa on July 12, 1958 and 11 martyrs who were killed on several other dates, have been commemorated at the İnönü Martyrdom.

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar attended the commemoration ceremony and said that Turkish Cypriots had suffered a great struggle for their freedom and independence, and it shouldn’t be forgotten that the existence struggle of the Turkish Cypriots was extremely difficult.

The Prime Minister also stated that Turkish Cypriots must be aware of the importance of the relationship with the motherland Turkey, the necessity of Turkey’s guarantorship and to continue their struggle to make the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus a prosperous country. Tatar underlined that a settlement on the basis of two states is possible when the realities of Cyprus are taken into consideration.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office