Readers Mail…

Susie L Ford – The Quiz Masters

Susie’s Big Music Quiz at the Balti House, Esentepe on Monday 6th July 2020.

The rounds at our quiz were 1980s, Backwards, Name that tune, the big 30, Queen, Numbers and a Table top !!!

The results were

1st Dunne and dusted

2nd Tyke that

3rd Us4

4th Betcha by golly wow

And the famous Susie Lemon went to the Tatlisu 5 !!!!

Thank you all for joining us and thank you to Mahmood and his team and we will see you again soon!

Susie & Martin your favourite quiz masters! xxx



