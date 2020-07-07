Readers Mail…
Susie L Ford – The Quiz Masters
Susie’s Big Music Quiz at the Balti House, Esentepe on Monday 6th July 2020.
The rounds at our quiz were 1980s, Backwards, Name that tune, the big 30, Queen, Numbers and a Table top !!!
The results were
- 1st Dunne and dusted
- 2nd Tyke that
- 3rd Us4
- 4th Betcha by golly wow
- And the famous Susie Lemon went to the Tatlisu 5 !!!!
Thank you all for joining us and thank you to Mahmood and his team and we will see you again soon!
Susie & Martin your favourite quiz masters! xxx
