ARUCAD Academic Programs approved by YÖK

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD), the only foundation university of Cyprus and the region focused on art, design, and communication received approval from the Higher Education Council (YÖK).

The YÖK Presidency examined the application made by ARUCAD, and approved the academic programs of the University. The relevant program ARUCAD 2020 Higher Education Institutions Examination (YKS) taking place in Higher Education Programs and Quotas Guide, will begin with the admission of some students from the Republic of Turkey.

President of ARUCAD Board of Trustees and President of AREKAV VYK announced that they completed the foundation process last May and transferred to the Arkın Education, Culture and Research Foundation (AREKAV). Dr Sinan Arkın made a statement on the subject, “ARUCAD, which started its education life in the 2018-2019 Academic Year, is the only subject-oriented university that combines the art, design and communication fields of Northern Cyprus and the region under the same roof. ARUCAD, which has modern educational opportunities with its state-of-the-art workshops, studios and laboratories, will continue to invest in the island and the region in the coming period. ARUCAD, which started its education with the vision of being a leading educational institution in the region, is taking firm steps towards the future with the approval of YÖK. ”

Providing art, design, and communication focused education, the University’s Plastic Arts, Photography, Ceramics, Film Design and Management, Architecture, Interior Architecture and Environmental Design, Visual Communication and Design, Media and Communication Departments will be included in the 2020 YKS Higher Education Programs and Quotas Guide.

Applications for the 2020-2021 Academic Year continue.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic this year, ARUCAD offers 75% scholarship guarantee to Turkish citizens who have completed their high school education in the TRNC for 4 years without interruption, and candidates can increase their scholarships by up to 100%. Applications for all departments of the University, which offers wide scholarship opportunities, continue.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)