Evren: Our Police Force is a guarantee of life and property safety

Tourism and Environment Minister Kutlu Evren has published a message in respect of the 56th anniversary of the Police Service. Minister Evren stated that at every stage of the Turkish Cypriot struggle, the Turkish Cypriot Police Department, has worked with a superhuman devotion and dedication, and now celebrates its 56th anniversary.

Minister Evren said, “Despite the lack of personnel, technology and technical infrastructure, our police team has been working hard to protect the safety of life and property of the Turkish Cypriot people, to establish public order and to make the TRNC a safe country for tourism. I congratulate our Police Force with heart and soul.”

“Particularly, as a country, we have reached a successful point in the COVID-19 pandemic struggle, and one of the most important aspects of this has undoubtedly been to protect the health of our country by working day and night for the love of the country. Minister Evren said, “Our Police Department is serving with the love of their profession with a superhuman effort. I congratulate you, and celebrate the anniversary with all my sincerity on this precious occasion”.

Source (Turkish) : Ministry of Tourism and Environment