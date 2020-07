TRNC Football match dates for 4/5 and 8 July

By Richard Beale……

Again plenty of local football being played this weekend on Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday. Kick-off time for most matches has been brought forward to 5-45pm, matches that start at 8-00 pm of course are being played under floodlights.

This is LIVE FOOTBALL with atmosphere, no sterile empty stadiums, come along and sample it.

Many matches to choose from but the outstanding fixtures I have marked with *****

ENJOY YOUR TASTE OF LOCAL FOOTBALL