Spokesperson of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, Ömer Çelik, pointed out the Cyprus issue in one of his speeches and said: “We are aware of the attempt of the EU to insist on ignoring the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), however the counterpart of the Greek Cypriots is the TRNC. The Greek Cypriot Administration needs to find solution to their issues with the TRNC.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office