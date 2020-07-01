Özersay: ‘Ledra Palace Border to be opened’

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay has announced via his social media account that the Ledra Palace border crossing point, which has only been open to diplomats since 22 June, will be opened to all pedestrians as of today, (July 1, 2020) between 8am and 8pm for the time being.

Özersay underlined that the rules for passing through land gates, in general, will be implemented as follows: ‘Passengers from Category A countries will be able to use all open land border crossing points if they present a negative PCR test obtained within 72 hours prior to entering our country.

Passengers from Category B countries are required to use the Metehan Border Checkpoint where they will undergo a second test if they present a negative PCR test obtained within 72 hours of entry into our country.

Passengers from Category C countries must use the Metehan Land Border Gate to be taken to centres where they will remain in 14-day mandatory quarantine if they present a negative PCR test obtained 72 hours prior to entry into our country.’

Source; TRNC Public Information Office