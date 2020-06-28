Great Breakfast Meeting for RBL at the Roadhouse, Alsancak

Social media is bringing news of increased social gatherings where people are getting together again away from the lockdowns and they just want to sit and meet with friends and enjoy entertainment. We noted the Royal British Legion Kyrenia Branch recently had a gathering and this is what they had to say

“Thank you to all who came to the Roadhouse for breakfast and a chat today and it was such a good morning we are thinking of making it a monthly event. Everyone is welcome.

The next Breakfast Club will be on Tuesday 28th July with details to follow.”

Editor’s note: Do follow CyprusScene.com for more news of the Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch activities.