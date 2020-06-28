Girne Municipality and Akdeniz Karpaz University sign a protocol

Girne Municipality staff, and close relatives, have been offered the advantages of taking evening classes at Akdeniz Karpaz University, along with various scholarship opportunities.

According to the information that was given by Girne Municipality; Akdeniz Karpaz University (AKÜN) Rector. Dr. Mehmet Nesip Öğün and Vice Rector Assoc. Serdar Yurtsever and his accompanying delegation visited Mayor of Girne, Nidai Güngördü and signed a cooperation protocol.

The signed Cooperation Protocol provides the staff of Girne Municipality and their close relatives with various scholarship opportunities along with the advantages of taking evening classes at Akdeniz Karpaz University. The Mayor of Girne Municipality stated that the cooperation protocol signed with Akdeniz Karpaz University will provide convenience for our personnel who want to receive training. Güngördü thanked Mediterranean Karpaz University Rector. Dr. Mehmet Nesip and Vice Rector Assoc. Serdar Yurtsever.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality