Thank you visit to Güngördü from African student representative

A thank you visit to was made to Mayor Güngördü, by one of the foreign students who lived in Girne during the COVID-19 Pandemic period and could not return to his country.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic period, a group of foreign students living in Girne could not return to their country and African student representative Gideon Jude, said that they knew a debt of thanks was owed to Girne Municipality and Mayor Nidai Güngördü, who had treated them in the same way as their citizens. Girne Municipality managed the issue very well and made the African students feel safe. Gideon said that Girne Municipality not only helped the students in the dormitories, but also all the African students in Girne, and said he is grateful to all the employees of Girne Municipality.

Mayor of Girne Municipality, Güngördü, said that during the COVID-19 Pandemic period, Girne Municipality had provided students in the same way as our citizens, so that their needs were looked after and made sure they were safe. Güngördü said that he had helped the African students and that he would assist everyone who needs help from now on, and expressed his pleasure in this visit.

Source(Turkish) : Girne Municipality