Evren, spoke with Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Ersoy

Tourism and Environment Minister Kutlu Evren spoke on the telephone with the Republic of Turkey Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

During the telephone conversation Minister Evren expressed that the TRNC economy had been affected due to the Coronavirus, as had most of the world, in respect of the tourism industry and it is essential to get this sector back on its feet. The support and cooperation of the Republic of Turkey is now needed more than ever.

Republic of Turkey Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, in his telephone conversation wished success to Minister Evren in his new ministerial position. He added that the adverse situation faced in TRNC tourism due to COVID-19 is being closely monitored and in Turkey everything is being done to eliminate the virus. He expressed his readiness to do whatever is necessary.

In addition, Kutlu Evren expressed to Minister Ersoy that they will be happy and excited to host tourism activities in the Turkish Republic.

Source (Turkish): Ministry of Tourism and Environment