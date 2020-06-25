North Cyprus Events Calendar from 25th June 2020

25th June – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221.

26th June – Friday Martin’s Bingo at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 7.30pm. Pick up and drop off available. Booking essential, call 0533 870 5977.

26th June – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.

26th June – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House will be presenting The Great Flood (Blues) at 9pm. Entrance 35TL. For information call 0548 839 8994.

26th June – Friday The Black Olive, Alsancak – 7pm Super Duper last Black Olive quiz with Gemini. 45TL for quiz and supper. To book call 0533 835 5133

27th June – Saturday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

27th June – Saturday The Soulist Coffee & Music House will be presenting Alper Cengiz & Friends (Soul) at 9pm. Entrance 35TL. For information call 0548 839 8994.

27th June – Saturday RBL, Kyrenia Branch will be supporting the Armed Forces with a Breakfast Club at The Roadhouse, Alsancak 9.30am to 11.30am. Full English breakfast. All welcome.

28th June – Sunday The Balti House, Esentepe will have Sunday Lunch or Curry, with live music from Gavin from 1pm. 3 courses 50TL. Booking essential 0533 847 1221.

29th June – Monday 33 @ Tim’s, Ozankoy will be holding a quiz night from 7pm. For information call 0548 844 9256.

29th June – Monday The Black Olive, Alsancak will be hosting the 112 Quiz starting at 7.30pm. 45TL includes quiz and supper, and for the quiz only 10TL. To book call Brenda on 0533 840 7834.

30th June – Tuesday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

1st July – Wednesday RBL Kyrenia Branch, will be having a coffee morning at Club Tropicana, Ozankoy – 11.30am to 2pm. Entrance donation 20TL includes tea/coffee and cake.

2nd July – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221.

3rd July – Friday Martin’s Bingo at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 7.30pm. Pick up and drop off available. Booking essential, call 0533 870 5977.

3rd July – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.

4th July – Saturday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

4th July – Saturday The Food Lodge, Catalkoy will be having a Traditional Afternoon Tea 2pm to 4pm, in aid of Furry Friends to help street animals. 60TL. Booking essential. Call Barbara on 0542 865 7916.

6th July – Monday Susie’s Massive Music Quiz at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy starting at 7.30pm. Pick up/drop off available, booking essential 0533 870 5977.

7th July – Tuesday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

8th July – Wednesday Red Ribbon Restaurant, Karakum will be holding a Music & Entertainment Quiz, with DJ Ozzie at 7pm. In aid of Furry Friends (helping street animals). 70TL including supper. To book contact Barbara on 0542 865 7916 or email furryfriendskyrenia@gmail.com or message to furry friends facebook page.

9th July – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221.

10th July – Friday Tulips and The Black Olive present the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Prizes for best dressed table and best Time Warp Dance. Fancy dress recommended but not obligatory. To book call Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

10th July – Friday Martin’s Bingo at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 7.30pm. Pick up and drop off available. Booking essential, call 0533 870 5977.

10th July – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.

11th July – Saturday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

12th July – Sunday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be having a Fun Quiz starting at 6pm. To book call Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

14th July – Tuesday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090.

14th July – Tuesday RBL Kyrenia Branch invite members and non-members to join them for lunch at Riverside Beach Resort 12.30pm-3pm. 20TL deposit required which will be deducted from final bill on production of ticket. Tickets – contact Jill on 0548 827 3910 or email appealrblkyrenia@gmail.com , or Lambousa Saturday Market. Enjoy beach facilities free of charge after lunch.

16th July – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221.

17th July – Friday The Black Olive, Alsancak will be having a Leaving Do for Gemini starting at 7.30pm. Live entertainment and some Cypriot food. To book call Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

17th July – Friday Martin’s Bingo at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 7.30pm. Pick up and drop off available. Booking essential, call 0533 870 5977.

17th July – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.

18th July – Saturday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

21st July – Tuesday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

23rd July – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221

24th July – Friday Martin’s Bingo at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 7.30pm. Pick up and drop off available. Booking essential, call 0533 870 5977.

24th July – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.

25th July – Saturday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

28th July – Tuesday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

30th July – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221

31st July – Friday Martin’s Bingo at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 7.30pm. Pick up and drop off available. Booking essential, call 0533 870 5977.

31st July – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.

September tbc The Black Olive, Alsancak – Glastonvicki re-scheduled from June. Date to be confirmed.

12th September – Saturday British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day. Give blood and help save a life at Dr Akcicek State Hospital, Girne.

19th September – Saturday Girne Amphitheatre – Abba Platinum – live ABBA tribute show. Leading celebration of the legendary ABBA. More information to follow.

25th to 27th September rd “Friends Across Borders (FAB)” Music Festival. For more information click here The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak, will be presenting the 3“Friends Across Borders (FAB)” Music Festival. For more information

13th October – Tuesday Colony Garden, Girne – Harry Cambridge direct from the sell-out Luther van Dross show, plus support. More information to follow. This event has been re-scheduled from June

13th or 14th November to be confirmed This event will not now take place RBL will be holding their Gala 2020 – Ultimate Elton at Merit Crystal Cove, Alsancak. 3-course meal including unlimited local beverages. £50 members / £55 non-members. To reserve tickets call Jill on 0548 827 3910. This event has been re-scheduled from 22nd May due to Coronavirus situation.