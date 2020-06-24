Historical videos shared with National Archive, TAK, TV channels

Video records in respect of the period 1960-63, which were returned to the Turkish Cypriot side following the confidence building measures agreed by the leaders in February 2019, were shared with the National Archive and Research Department, Cyprus Turkish News Agency and TV channels which attended the meeting held at the TRNC Presidency yesterday (23rd June 2020).

According to the information from the TRNC Presidency, promotional videos of archive records of Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyBc) were watched. The participants were informed about technical information regarding 45 different video archives composed of a total 5 hours period.

During the meeting, President Akıncı stated that the archive videos which cover important parts of the recent history have great importance in terms of conveying past history to the next generations and also for researchers.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office