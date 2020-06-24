Tulips 2.6 Challenge at the Olive Press, Lapta. Results

Readers Mail ….

from Sue Tilt (Tulips) …

As part of the Tulips 2.6 Challenge that took place during lockdown the Olive Press and Brian Thomas collaborated to run a fun night to support this.

What an amazing night. With a 26TL entrance fee including a fun quiz, a crazy bingo and a Russian Egg Roulette, the money started to mount up.

Our biggest success of the evening had to be the Bouquet of 26 Chocolates which initially raised 400TL by Karen & Kevin Flagg and Jill and Jim Hayes. After removing one chocolate each they then donated it back to auction again this time raising a further 350TL … Thank you to Amanda Candar for being successful the second time around. One bouquet of 26 chocolates raised an incredible 750TL in total!!

You raised an amazing 4,005.10TL.

Thank you to the Olive Press for hosting the event, to Brian and Adele Thomas for organising everything, to DJ Mike Schofield for supplying the music and to everyone for their support and generosity.

Thank you all so very much.

See below for some photos of the event.

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)