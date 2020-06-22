TRNC Council of Ministers changed date of border gate crossings

TRNC Council of Ministers has decided to start crossings from South Cyprus to the TRNC today (22nd June) instead of 1st July on the condition of showing a PCR negative test done in the last 72 hours.

According to the decision, TRNC citizens and Maronites living in the TRNC, the Greek Cypriots and other Greek Cypriot Administration citizens who want to come to the TRNC from South Cyprus, citizens of other countries permanently living in South Cyprus, and TRNC citizens living in South Cyprus will be able to cross to the TRNC, without quarantine, by showing a PCR negative test done in the last 72 hours.

Crossings to the TRNC at 5 border gates – Lokmacı, Beyarmudu, Akyar, Bostancı and Metehan started today (22nd June) from 06.00am without quarantine. Those who have travelled to another country within the last 14 days and come back to South Cyprus will be able to cross to the TRNC according to the conditions applied to the country which they visited. Özersay stressed that the number of border gates may be increased later within the framework of certain opportunities.

Furthermore, stating that the decision taken regarding entering into the TRNC by sea and by air ports is in force and has not yet changed, Özersay said that the situation will be evaluated during the session of the Council of Ministers to be held on Tuesday (23rd June).