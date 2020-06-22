Cyprus deadlock, due to unchanging attitude of Greek Cypriot side

Özügergin: “The reason for the deadlock in Cyprus is the unchanging attitude of the Greek Cypriot side”

In his statement to Greek Cypriot Daily Newspaper Kathimerini, Turkish Ambassador to Athens Burak Özügergin mentioned the Cyprus problem. Özügergin said that no planned formations in Cyprus intended to compel the Turkish side willingly or unwillingly would operate.

Özügergin stated that the reason for the deadlock in Cyprus was the Greek Cypriot side’s uncompromising attitude for many years, and added:

“Many plans and negotiations have been made in Cyprus since the 1960s. All UN secretaries, presidents and mediators, and ethnic groups spent endless time for the solution. All methods were tried. The reason of not reaching an ultimate solution is not the absence of good people or good ideas. It is obvious that the Greek Cypriot side does not intend to share the management and wealth or cannot accept it, and does not take into account the political equality and security concerns of Turkish homologs. While the Turkish Cypriots are unable to breathe, we will not allow another 50 years of delay and manoeuvre by the Greek Cypriots. The point where we stopped in Crans Montana will not have a continuation. The ball is not in our court.”

Expressing that the agreement between Greece and Italy can serve as an example for the solution of the Cyprus problem, Özügergin said, “Neighbours should not avoid dialogue and cannot avoid it. If there is no face-to-face meeting, it is not possible to solve the differences. The agreement with Italy is a good example for neighbours to come face-to-face and to resolve issues between them, like their opposite shores.”