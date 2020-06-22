Çavuşoğlu: E. Mediterranean, a place of cooperation, not conflict

Çavuşoğlu: “We want the Eastern Mediterranean to be a place of cooperation, not conflict”
Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met in Ankara with Foreign Minister of Italy, Luigi Di Maio, on 19 June 2020. Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.
Minister Çavuşoğlu indicated that he exchanged views with his counterpart on the issue of Syria and the Eastern Mediterranean and emphasised that as Turkey they want the Eastern Mediterranean to be a place of cooperation, not conflict, and they see that Italy has the same intention.
Çavuşoğlu said that Italy has a constructive stance on the issue and Turkey is ready to cooperate with the country and he added: “We want the Eastern Mediterranean to be a place of cooperation, not conflict”
The only problem is that the Greek Cypriots and their pseudo motherland appears not to being confident enough for dealing with the situation in the open. So instead they created scenarios that created more problems than a realistic conclusion of the existing situation.
One day when they Shed their Inhibitions and accept their real please in the greater Picture, and move away from the control of the Orthodox Church we could achieve real stability in our region and live in Friendship as Humans, that we all are, without the thoughts of Superiority or the other’s Inferiority.
Those days have been well secured in the Amal’s of History.
All we are looking for is Live Long and Prosper, just like the wolkans In Star War’s.