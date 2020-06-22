Çavuşoğlu: E. Mediterranean, a place of cooperation, not conflict

Çavuşoğlu: “We want the Eastern Mediterranean to be a place of cooperation, not conflict”

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met in Ankara with Foreign Minister of Italy, Luigi Di Maio, on 19 June 2020. Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu indicated that he exchanged views with his counterpart on the issue of Syria and the Eastern Mediterranean and emphasised that as Turkey they want the Eastern Mediterranean to be a place of cooperation, not conflict, and they see that Italy has the same intention.

Çavuşoğlu said that Italy has a constructive stance on the issue and Turkey is ready to cooperate with the country and he added: “We want the Eastern Mediterranean to be a place of cooperation, not conflict”