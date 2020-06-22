A great Ascot Ladies Day at the Olive Press, Lapta for RBL

With the lifting of lockdowns in the TRNC we are now seeing the social life and fundraising events starting again and we are pleased to share this news from Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch.

Readers mail.

Royal British Legion Kyrenia Branch….Olive Press

The RBL, Kyrenia Branch would like to say Thank You to the Olive Press, Lapta for hosting our Ascot Ladies Day…. It was a super afternoon/evening and the Ladies looked fabulous in their hats. The sun shone and the going was firm but the horses did us proud and the Olive Press raised a fantastic 2,050TL to donate to The Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch

Well done to the winners and those who helped to make the event a success. Thank you everyone for attending and making a fun afternoon.