Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü received Artist Heidi Trautmann.

In the information given from Girne Municipality; Heidi Trautmann presented her book to Mayor Güngördü during a visit to Girne Municipality. She is one of the artists who settled on the island many years ago, has been working with devotion for many years and has made a multi-dimensional contribution to the art environment and created an important memory for Turkish Cypriot art life.

Heidi Trautmann said that she has been following Girne Municipality for 6 years, which is successful in terms of Culture and Art and is always a supporter of art. Taking into consideration the densities in the city, Trautmann expressed her gratitude to Girne Mayor Güngördü.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that Heidi Trautmann, who came to Cyprus in 1999, followed the artistic activities in TRNC and that the artists in Northern Cyprus played a big role in meeting the foreigners living here, and thanked Trautmann and wished her continued success.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality