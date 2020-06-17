TFR bring great news of TRNC permission for expats to come home

We received great news today from Ralph Kratzer of The Foreign Residents in the TRNC (TFR) of what they have been doing and in particular to assist in the repatriation of many people that live here in the TRNC.

From Ralph Kratzer

The Foreign Residents in the TRNC (TFR)

Dear members of TFR!

There are people who stamped TFR as a “fun and drinking club” only being capable of organising fabulous social events…

That this is not the case shows our effective work in arranging funerals for expats who passed away in TRNC, helping charity and fundraising organisations, and generally informing and helping members with all kinds of personal problems.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, a new and special problem occurred in the form of foreign residents living in TRNC and being stranded somewhere abroad due to measures taken by the government to control the spread of the disease.

The TFR Committee, especially our Chairman Horst and our Secretary Caroline, proved that TFR is also able to make a difference on a political level…

With help of TFR a lot of foreign residents (not only members of our association…), including me and my partner Sarah, are now able to “repatriate” to their chosen homeland North Cyprus.

The following post I published on our TFR Facebook-site this morning 17th June 2020.:

Catherine Hayes Horst Gutowski Caroline Houghton

“Times of a pandemic with so many dead, social unrest and violent protests, also show the good side of people… Catherine Hayes established and tirelessly operated 2 different Facebook-groups to help bringing foreign residents – stranded abroad due to Covid-19 measures – home to their adopted homeland TRNC. TFR Chairman Horst Gutowski and Secretary Caroline Houghton had discussions with the ministries involved and collected data needed by the authorities… All of them worked voluntarily and the people affected owe them a big thank you…

For me personally and my partner Sarah a months-long period of waiting, uncertainty, and emotional ups and downs comes to an end…

Thank you all!”

NOTE: The story of Sarah and myself “stranded in Australia” you can read by clicking this link: https://cyprusscene.com/2020/03/31/isolation-challenge-for-ralph-and-sarah-stuck-in-australia/

The press has already picked up the topic today. London based magazine for British-Turkish Cypriots T-VINE headlined “Relief as residency status of stranded British expats confirmed, homeward journey to North Cyprus beckons”…

To read the article please click here