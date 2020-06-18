Isolation Challenge with the TRNC Quiz Masters 14th online Quiz

Readers Mail…

Susie and Martin – The Quiz Masters

Susie’s 14th online quiz on Wednesday 17th June 2020.

Following the TRNC now having no more cases of the COVID-19 virus our quizzes are going to be back to normal for us and held at the The Balti House in Esentepe on Thursday evenings …

Since we started doing our quizzes online live we have people taking part who can’t get back to the TRNC so we have decided to carry on quizzing for them.

This week we had 7 Teams competing from UK, Sweden, and Scotland and we had 20 General Knowledge Questions followed by “Guess The Actor ” Music Round.

The Results Are :

1st Flippers 38 Pts

2nd Don’t Mention The War 36 Pts

3rd Team Ahaha 35 Pts

4th Joint Social Distancers, Lemon Lovers 31 Pts

Lemon Winners Joint Anglo Swedes, Low Batteries

Splitting the Lemon In Half with 28 Pts

Thank you all for joining us again and for your lovely messages of thanks and caring thoughts.

See you All again very soon and Keep Safe..

Susie n Martin xxxx



