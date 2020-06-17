Salih Mustafa Çizel “Pandemic in Art” exhibition opened in Girne

The exhibition called “Pandemic in Art” by painter Salih Mustafa Çizel opened in Girne Municipality Art Gallery.

The exhibition entitled “Pandemic in Art” by artist Çizel opened at the Art Gallery (Old Transformer Building) of Girne Municipality on 15th June 2020.

According to the information given by the Municipality of Girne; The exhibition, curated by Ahmet Savaş Kale, can be visited between 10.00-12.00 / 13.00-17.00 on weekdays and between 10.00-15.00 on Saturdays.

In his statement about his exhibition entitled “Pandemic in Art”; Salih Mustafa Çizel said – “In my solo exhibition, I have processed pandemic interactive reflections with colours. Despite the horrific explanation of this word found in our knowledge, its artistic influence-response was suddenly shaped by colours, like the connotation, the sea waves, and became the name of my exhibition. Although illnesses are said to be deadly consumers, hopes will not always extinguish the light from our lives, like the beauty of colours. Let our life be like colours in our short life.

Our art is like a Pandemic, spread out from our little island and spread all over the world. “

The exhibition was opened by Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü and can be visited between 15th and 24th June 2020.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality