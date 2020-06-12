President Akıncı received Lillie, UK High Commissioner to Cyprus

TRNC President Mustafa Akıncı received UK High Commissioner to Cyprus Stephen Lillie and they evaluated both the developments during the pandemic process and the new arrangements at the British Sovereign Base Areas.

President Akıncı reminded once more the reservations of the Turkish Cypriot side regarding the regulation agreed in 2014 between the Greek Cypriot side and the UK on the opening of the non-military areas within the Sovereign Base Areas to civilian development.



President Akıncı also underlined that this issue has been on the agenda since 2014 and recently put into practice, moreover this is not the first time that Turkish Cypriots are mentioning their reservations. Akıncı reiterated that any changes regarding the rights and obligations of the Turkish Cypriots, which are introduced without the approval of the Turkish Cypriots, would not be accepted.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office