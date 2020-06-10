BRS News of Travel and other issues at 8th June 2020

The British Residents’ Society published very important news on 8th June 2020 with the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities about the Coronavirus Regulations which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

UPDATE – 8th JUNE 2020

FLIGHTS INTO THE TRNC

Hopefully, by now those of you ‘stuck’ in the UK will be trying to plan to return. Unfortunately, there has been a lot of conflicting information regarding the validity of those members who have

either not completed their residency applications or

not yet applied as per the ‘amnesty’ until 23rd October 2020.

As a result, the messages have been mixed. Despite a meeting between representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representatives of the Foreign Residents Association, together with a letter from the BRS asking that ALL inbound foreign residents to be treated equally it still remains unclear how the different ‘sections’ will be treated.

Added to this has been the confusion regarding quarantine. Initially it was stated that all returnees would be required to be quarantined for 14 days. Then we had statements to suggest that if anyone returns after 1st July and provided a negative PCR test, they would NOT be quarantined.

However, additional enquiries would seem to suggest that if returning to the TRNC from the UK (a High-Risk location) quarantine would still be required.

As the situation is still unclear, we will be requesting further clarification and circulating that as soon as practicable.

The following Q and A’s are from a statement provided by the Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations in Britain [CTCA UK]

RESIDENT REPATRIATION UPDATES: QUESTION AND ANSWERS which can be downloaded or viewed below.

