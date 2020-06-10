Football’s back in the TRNC with latest match dates

By Richard Beale……
It’s BACK! after all those months without football at long last we have found the light at the end of the long tunnel!
Here in the TRNC, it is LIVE FOOTBALL no matches played behind closed doors, no matches with sound effects on the TV, this is real football so come along and savour the atmosphere.
Most matches will kick off at 6-00pm, plenty of time to have a beer before it starts, and more beer and possibly food afterwards!
Pick of the matches are a local “Girne Derby” match played under floodlights between rivals Doğan Türk Birliği and Türk Ocak.
In League 1 the outstanding match is in the village of Dörtyol, where the home team take on their near neighbours from Iskele L.Gençler Birliği.
After the weekend The Kıbrıs Cup returns with the semi-finals, the first leg being played under floodlights on the 24th June.
SUPPORT LOCAL FOOTBALL AND ENJOY THE MATCH
K-PET SUPER LEAGUE
|18/06
|20:00
|Doğan Türk Birliği
|v
|Türk Ocağı Limasol
|Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır St
|18/06
|20:30
|Binatlı YSK
|v
|Gençlik Gücü TSK
|Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
|19/06
|20:00
|Yenicami AK
|v
|Düzkaya KOSK
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
|19/06
|18:00
|Hamitköy ŞHSK
|v
|Mağusa Türk Gücü
|Hamitköy Esat Erdoğmuş Stadium
|20/06
|18:00
|Gönyeli SK
|v
|Çetinkaya TSK
|Gönyeli Stadium
|20/06
|18:00
|Küçük Kaymaklı TSK
|v
|Göçmenköy İYSK
|Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stad.
|20/06
|18:00
|Merit Alsancak Yeşilova
|v
|Baf Ülkü Yurdu
|Karaoğlanoğlu Orhan Dural Stad
|21/06
|20:00
|Lefke TSK
|v
|Cihangir GSK
|Lefke 16 Ağustos Stadium
K-PET LEAGUE 1
|20/06
|18:00
|Lapta TBSK
|v
|Görneç KSK
|Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium
|20/06
|18:00
|Ozanköy SK
|v
|Karşıyaka ASK
|Ozanköy Mustafa Özkayım St
|20/06
|18:00
|Yalova SK
|v
|Çanakkale TSK
|Bostancı Tashin Mertekçi Stad.
|20/06
|18:00
|Mormenekşe GBSK
|v
|Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK
|Mormeneşke Cemal Balses Stad
|20/06
|18:00
|Dörtyol SK
|v
|L. Gençler Birliği SK
|Dörtyol Stadium
|20/06
|18:00
|Maraş GSK
|v
|Girne Halk Evi
|Maraş Necip Halıl Kartal Stadium
|20/06
|18:00
|Mesarya SK
|v
|Esentepe KKSK
|Paşaköy 100 yıl Stadium
KIBRIS CUP, SEMI FINAL, Ist Leg
|24/06
|20:00
|Mağusa Türk Güçü
|v
|Doğan Türk Birliği
|Güzelyurt Dr Fazıl Küçük Stad
|24/06
|20:00
|Yenicamı
|v
|Türk Ocak
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
