Nidai Güngördü welcomed young writer Doğukan Kıvılcım Besimler

Doğukan Kıvılcım Besimler presented his book entitled “Aşk-ı Şedit ve Harp”, which is the subject of the periodic events between 1955 and 1974 in Cyprus and the love story between a Turkish girl and a Greek teenager, to the Mayor of Girne, Nidai Güngördü.

In the information given from Girne Municipality; Besimler, is 17 years old and was born in Girne, he said that he always feels and loves to tell people about some events and that he could achieve it by writing a book. 1000 names in KHORA bookstore on 15.05.2020. He was helped getting the book published by the Girne Mayor. Güngördü congratulated Besimler and wished him continued success.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality