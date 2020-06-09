EMU has been ranked first in the Physical Sciences category

The Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) has been ranked first in all of Cyprus in the Physical Sciences category of Nature Index’s 2020 university rankings.

EMU Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ali Özarslan, pointed out that the Departments of Physics and Biology have both submitted great contributions in this successful achievement and emphasised that 6 out of 8 articles published in prestigious academic journals belong to the faculty members of the Department of Physics and 2 to the Department of Biology.

In addition, Head of Physics and Chemistry Departments, Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı pointed out that EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences Department of Physics has achieved the highest score and became first throughout the island. Prof. Dr. Sakallı also underlined that the success specifically belongs to the Department but, in general, it is the reflection of mission and vision of the faculty and the university.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office