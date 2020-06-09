Özersay issued condolence message on the death of Süheyla Küçük

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay issued a message of condolence through his social media account due to the passing away of Süheyla Küçük.

In his message Özersay praised the late Süheyla Küçük, the wife of the late Turkish Cypriot leader Dr. Fazıl Küçük who fought for the existence and freedom of the Turkish Cypriot people, for her services to the nation and added that she will always be loved and respected. Özersay expressed his deepest condolences to her family and the people.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office