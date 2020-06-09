Back home in the TRNC, or almost, but in quarantine for 14 days

We have been following and sharing news of those TRNC expats who have been trying to get home to Northern Cyprus and now are pleased to be able to share the news from Teresa Cefa who has arrived in the TRNC but will remain in quarantine for the next 14 days before she will be able to return to her home and wants to share this news to help those who are choosing to return and understanding they must go into quarantine.

From Teresa Cefa..

I travelled back to Northern Cyprus on the repatriation flight on Friday 5th June and now settled into quarantine so I thought it might be helpful to some of you still deciding whether to pay for quarantine or sit it out until normal flights resume. I can only speak for my hotel as others may be slightly different. I only had 2 days notice to get ready and try to pack the most important things to bring back. Everything else will be delivered to Euromed for onward travel.

When all this repatriation stuff was first talked about there were so many unanswered questions, one being whether there would be someone from Euromed at the airport, however I soon learned that I would need to deliver my things directly to them and then collect from Famagusta when they arrive.

On arrival at Stansted airport, you check in the strict 20kg of luggage. The only shop open was Boots Chemist so knowing there was no food being served on the plane a meal deal was the only option.

The actual flight was a small plane and there were very few empty seats but bearing in mind we were carrying 6 coffins maybe this was why. Temperatures were taken as we got on and again as we got off. Masks were worn for the entire flight.

On arrival at Ercan cases were unloaded onto the tarmac and you collected your own luggage to be loaded onto waiting coaches. At this point I still had no idea where I was going to. Once the coach was loaded the driver told us we were going to the Merit however I was still surprised to pull up outside the Royal Premium. Cases unloaded and then sprayed before we entered the hotel. We were taken directly to our rooms.

There are a few rules put in place by the ministry which include a total alcohol ban so please be prepared for the same.

Meals are delivered to your room although we have no choice, you get what you get, however I have to say they have been very good and I have no complaints at all.

We are not allowed out of the room but we are allowed to sit out on the balcony.

Everything we need is provided and friends and family are allowed to bring things in but everything has to be in sealed packets. No alcoholic drinks as everything will be searched by the police.

I have attached a few pictures to give you some idea of what to expect.

I would like to add a few words of thanks to all the people from the TRNC Ministries that worked so hard to get us back home where we belong, and also to the Merit Hotel who have worked so hard to make sure we are safe and taken care of.