Akıncı: “Greek Cypriot Administration must find the criminals”

President Mustafa Akıncı stated that the Greek Cypriot Administration must find the criminals who hung a Byzantine flag on a Mosque in Larnaca, South Cyprus and added “This action should not be disregarded”.

President Akıncı noted through his social media account that the President of Religious Affairs Department Talip Atalay informed him that a Byzantine flag was hung on a Mosque in Larnaca. “It seems that there are some people who expect something from provocations. Following the sabotage to a mosque in Limassol, this action in Larnaca also should not be disregarded. The Greek Cypriot Administration must apprehend the criminals”.

Source; TRNC Public Information Office