EMU International Relations Dept ranked in first 100 universities

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), International Relations Department has been successfully ranked among the first 100 universities at the “University Ranking by Academic Performance – URAP” in the academic year 2019-2020.

University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP) Research Laboratory was established at Informatics Institute of Middle East Technical University METU, in 2009. The main objective of URAP is to develop a ranking system for the world universities based on academic performances which is determined by quality and quantity of scholarly publications. In line with this objective an annual World Ranking of 2000 Higher Education Institutions has been released since 2010.

In the abovementioned list universities from 100 different countries have been evaluated for their academic performance during the last 5 years.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office