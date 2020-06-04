The Merit Royal Hotel, Alsancak is waiting to greet customers

The past months of Coronavirus controls and lockdowns have been very hard for all of us to endure in Northern Cyprus when all we wanted was to be able to return to normal enjoyable life so it is good to see restaurants and hotels are now opening again and we are pleased to be able to share this E-newsletter from The Merit Royal Hotel, Alsancak.

Dear Esteemed Guest,

Warm greetings from Merit Royal Hotel…

We are excited to announce Merit Royal Hotel will be re-opening on June 6 to quench your thirst for a luxury Merit holiday experience!

We’ve missed you a lot during this closure and have been hard at work to develop a comprehensive ‘’Safety & Health Plan’’ as we care about the experience of every single guest and family member that enters our doors and our sole purpose, as always, is your wellbeing, safety and comfort. And while things may be a little different for a while, we’re dedicated to make sure you will have as great a time at Merit Royal as you always have!

Here are some unmissable Merit Royal deals for June 2020 that embody an intuitive customer service, personalized care, attention to detail in a luxury, and safe environment.

ACCOMMODATION DEALS:

Stay for 4 Nights Pay for 3 Offer (valid in Sunday & Monday check-ins only);

Stay for 5 Nights Pay for 4 Offer (valid in Sunday check-ins only);

Stay for 7 Nights Pay for 6 Offer (Saturday check-ins are not accepted);

The Exclusive June Deals for the TRNC residents with room prices starting at 750TL per person are valid between 5th-30th June, 2020.

For more details please contact Sales Office at 0392 650 40 00 (7003/7004)

RESTAURANT DEALS:

Delectable feast has come back! Starting from June 6 our team of outrageously talented cooks will again be at your service at Bella Merit Italian Restaurant, Blue Sea Seafood & A-la Turca Kebab Restaurants with all-time-favorite and authentic dishes to delight your taste buds!.

For more details please contact Guest Relations at 0392 650 40 00 (7015)

DAY USE DEALS:

Don’t think this summer will be different from previous ones. We again invite you to enjoy the sun, sand and sea at Merit Royal as before with our ‘’Aquaholic’’ Day Use Deals!

Price per person: 150 TL

Services included: the use of beach, decking area, and outdoor pool, soft drinks (energy drink is paid extra) and draft beer.

FITNESS & INDOOR POOL DEALS:

Jumping on the health and fitness train isn’t a fad—it’s a lifestyle! We are excited to reopen our Fitness Center and Indoor Pool from June 6, 2020.

For more details please contact the Spa Reception at: 0392 650 40 00 (7100).

Can’t wait to welcome you all at our Hotel…

Warmest regards,

Merit Royal Hotel