North Cyprus Events Calendar from 5th June 2020

22nd May – Friday Re-scheduled for November RBL will be holding their Spring Gala 2020 – Ultimate Elton at Merit Crystal Cove, Alsancak. 3-course meal including unlimited local beverages. £50 members / £55 non-members. February early bird offer £40 members / £45 non-members. To reserve tickets call Jill on 0548 827 3910.

30th May – Saturday Cancelled British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day. Give blood and help save a life at Dr Akcicek State Hospital, Girne.

30th May – Saturday Cancelled. The Abnormals present Brexit-Vision Song Contest 2020 at 8pm – Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy. In aid of Tulips. 15TL and 5TL for under 16’s. Open menu available. To book call 0533 825 4172 or 0533 870 5977.

5th June – Friday Martin’s Bingo at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 7.30pm. Pick up and drop off available. Booking essential, call 0533 870 5977.

5th June – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 1700TL jackpot, 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.

5th June – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House will be presenting Alper Cengiz & Friends (Soul) at 9pm. Entrance 35TL. For information call 0548 839 8994.

6th June – Saturday The Soulist Coffee & Music House will be presenting Hilmi Ozakin Band (Pop/Rock) at 9pm. Entrance 35TL. For information call 0548 839 8994.

8th June – Monday 33 @ Tim’s, Ozankoy will be holding a quiz night from 7pm. For information call 0548 844 9256.

9th June – Tuesday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

10th June – Wednesday The Soulist Coffee & Music House will be presenting Lady M Jazz Quartet (Jazz) at 9pm. Entrance 25TL. For information call 0548 839 8994.

10th June – Wednesday Black Olive, Alsancak will be hosting the 112 Afternoon Tea Talk starting at 3pm. 35TL includes sandwiches, cakes and tea/coffee. The speaker will be Roger Bara talking about his lifetime of music and the BBC. To book call Brenda on 0533 840 7834.

11th June – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221.

12th June – Friday Martin’s Bingo at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 7.30pm. Pick up and drop off available. Booking essential, call 0533 870 5977.

12th June – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 1700TL jackpot, 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.

12th June – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House will be presenting Rock Balance (Rock) at 9pm. Entrance 35TL. For information call 0548 839 8994.

13th June – Saturday Cancelled – re-scheduled for September Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak – Glastonvicki. More information to follow.

13th June – Saturday Blue Song, Lapta will be holding The Loggerhead Bash in aid of Karsiyaka Turtle Watch. Live music with Andy Reay, Buffet, 60TL. For tickets contact Lilian on 0533 831 9841 or email cypruslilian@gmail.com

13th June – Saturday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

13th June – Saturday The Soulist Coffee & Music House will be presenting Alper Cengiz & Friends (Soul) at 9pm. Entrance 35TL. For information call 0548 839 8994.

15th June – Monday 33 @ Tim’s, Ozankoy will be holding a quiz night from 7pm. For information call 0548 844 9256.

16th June – Tuesday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

17th June – Wednesday Re-scheduled for 13th October Colony Garden, Girne – Harry Cambridge direct from the sell-out Luther van Dross show, plus support. More information to follow.

17th June – Wednesday The Black Olive, Alsancak will be hosting brunch bingo at 11am. Bingo starts at 11.30am. Brunch available before and after.

18th June – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221.

19th June – Friday The Olive Press Bowls Club, Lapta, will be holding an Ascot Alternative Ladies Race Day event in aid of the Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch. 10TL per ticket, which are now available at the bar. First race 5pm.

19th June – Friday Martin’s Bingo at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 7.30pm. Pick up and drop off available. Booking essential, call 0533 870 5977.

19th June – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 1700TL jackpot, 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.

19th June – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House will be presenting Serdar Tuksal Band (Pop/Rock) at 9pm. Entrance 35TL. For information call 0548 839 8994.

20th June – Saturday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

20th June – Saturday The Soulist Coffee & Music House will be presenting Alper Cengiz & Friends (Soul) at 9pm. Entrance 35TL. For information call 0548 839 8994.

22nd June – Monday 33 @ Tim’s, Ozankoy will be holding a quiz night from 7pm. For information call 0548 844 9256.

22nd June – Monday Olive Press Fun Night – Tulips 2.6. Starting at 4pm. Entrance 26TL. Quiz/Crazy Bingo/2.6 Party Games and music with DJ Mike. Bring your own food. To book call 0533 880 1196.

23rd June – Tuesday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

24th June – Wednesday The Soulist Coffee & Music House will be presenting Hot Club of Cyprus (Gypsy Jazz) at 9pm. Entrance 25TL. For information call 0548 839 8994.

25th June – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221.

26th June – Friday Martin’s Bingo at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 7.30pm. Pick up and drop off available. Booking essential, call 0533 870 5977.

26th June – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 1700TL jackpot, 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.

26th June – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House will be presenting The Great Flood (Blues) at 9pm. Entrance 35TL. For information call 0548 839 8994.

26th June – Friday The Black Olive, Alsancak – 7pm Super Duper last Black Olive quiz with Gemini.

27th June – Saturday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

27th June – Saturday The Soulist Coffee & Music House will be presenting Alper Cengiz & Friends (Soul) at 9pm. Entrance 35TL. For information call 0548 839 8994.

29th June – Monday RBL will be celebrating Armed Forces Day. More information to follow.

29th June – Monday 33 @ Tim’s, Ozankoy will be holding a quiz night from 7pm. For information call 0548 844 9256.

29th June – Monday The Black Olive, Alsancak will be hosting the 112 Quiz starting at 7.30pm. 45TL includes quiz and supper, and for the quiz only 10TL. To book call Brenda on 0533 840 7834.

30th June – Tuesday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

September tbc The Black Olive, Alsancak – Glastonvicki re-scheduled from June. Date to be confirmed.

12th September – Saturday British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day. Give blood and help save a life at Dr Akcicek State Hospital, Girne.

19th September – Saturday Girne Amphitheatre – Abba Platinum – live ABBA tribute show. Leading celebration of the legendary ABBA. More information to follow.

25th to 27th September rd “Friends Across Borders (FAB)” Music Festival. For more information c The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak, will be presenting the 3“Friends Across Borders (FAB)” Music Festival. For more information lick here

13th October – Tuesday Colony Garden, Girne – Harry Cambridge direct from the sell-out Luther van Dross show, plus support. More information to follow. This event has been re-scheduled from June

13th or 14th November to be confirmed RBL will be holding their Gala 2020 – Ultimate Elton at Merit Crystal Cove, Alsancak. 3-course meal including unlimited local beverages. £50 members / £55 non-members. To reserve tickets call Jill on 0548 827 3910. This event has been re-scheduled from 22nd May due to Coronavirus situation.