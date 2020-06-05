Nidai Güngördü speaks of 5th June, World Environment Day

The environment is vital for all humanity. Pollution of the natural environment is a universal problem and environmental pollution is an event that negatively affects the daily life of the whole society. In our country, the forest fires that occurred recently is a reason for mourning on behalf of all humanity, and was a major environmental disaster.

We must take high-level measures, raise environmental awareness and raise awareness for such actions that both harm the ecological diversity in our country and cause our oxygen source to be destroyed. Watching the disappearance of our hundreds of years old olive trees is an indication that our nature and environmental consciousness has not yet settled in the 21st century. Environmental disasters, like forest fires, are a problem for the whole world.

In today’s world where global warming and population growth are rapidly progressing, it is our primary duty to be sensitive to the environment, protect the beauty of nature and to prevent environmental pollution is the common task of all mankind. To bequeath to future generations by preserving our values ​​should be our most important task. The air ​​we breathe, the water we drink, the places we visit and the way that we live should be in a clean environment, free from pollution. As a city it is important to instill in people to train future generations in environmental awareness and to be sensitive, eco-friendly and environment friendly.

“As Girne Municipality, we are making an effort to fulfill our responsibility in preventing pollution of the environment and keeping our environment clean. In accordance with the decision taken at the Environment Conference organised by the United Nations in 1972, the 5th June started to be celebrated as the World Environment Day. To protect all the beauty that nature offers us; It is our common duty to prevent pollution damaging our world and the environment. I congratulate the World Environment Day on 5 June, wishing a healthy, happy and peaceful future to all humanity in a more livable and clean environment.”

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality