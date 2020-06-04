Çavuşoğlu: E. Mediterranean agreements excluding Turkey not valid

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu made a statement regarding the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and expressed “We are ready to cooperate with all sides in the Eastern Mediterranean. Any agreement in which Turkey is not included is not valid. Any cooperation without Turkey will come to nothing. We have shown this by our steps”.

Minister Çavuşoğlu evaluated the latest developments on a television programme. Regarding the developments, underlining that Turkey’s aim in the Eastern Mediterranean is to cooperate with all sides, Çavuşoğlu said that the Greek Cypriot Administration must reach a settlement with the TRNC regarding sharing of the resources and wealth around the Island of Cyprus in a fair way.

Furthermore, Çavuşoğlu pointed out “We are ready to cooperate with all sides in the Eastern Mediterranean. Up to the present time the countries of Greece, Egypt and Israel have attempted to make cooperation between each other by excluding Turkey. We have always stressed that any agreement which excludes Turkey is not valid. We are fully committed to protecting our rights and Turkish Cypriot rights in the Eastern Mediterranean”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office