Üstel message in the “Stay Safe” hotel certification campaign

“Stay Safe” certificates are the aim of our safe country ”

Tourism and Environment Minister Ünal Üstel has started to issue certificates to the tourism enterprises that fulfill the terms of the criteria and have the right to receive the “Stay Safe” certificate.

Minister Üstel visited the tourism establishments that qualified for controlled opening and issued the “Stay Safe” certificates to the business officials.

In his speech Minister Üstel wished success to the tourism enterprises that will evaluate the process and start operating in a controlled manner, having made arrangements in accordance with the specified criteria and who were entitled to receive certificates as a result of the inspections carried out by the Ministry.

Tourism and Environment Minister Ünal Üstel reminded that within the scope of the new type Coronavirus pandemic measures, with which the world has been struggling, with the decision of the Council of Ministers they decided to stop the activities of the sectors by keeping human health in the forefront, and that the activities of the tourism sector were stopped.

“The point that we have reached in the COVID-19 struggle as a country, and which will set an example to the whole world, has brought the controlled reopening of the sectors closed for precautionary measures to the agenda,” said Minister Üstel. “As the Ministry, we entered into intensive work with many tourism stakeholders, especially the Cyprus Turkish Hoteliers Association (KITOB), as to how the tourism sector, which as in the rest of the world is affected the most, can be opened in a controlled opening process and how they can continue their activities and we have set the criteria.”

Minister Üstel, taking into consideration the successful situation of the country in the process of combating the global pandemic with the decision of the Council of Ministers, the tourism establishments that fulfill the operating conditions in accordance with the determined criteria and which are eligible to receive the “Stay Safe” certificate as a result of the audits conducted as a Ministry, expressed that they are pleased to be operational again.

Saying that “Stay Safe” certificates are the indication of how safe our country is, Minister Üstel said, “Our tourism facilities with certificate will be an indicator, by keeping human health in the forefront of providing a safe holiday opportunity to our guests in accordance with the specified criteria and hygiene conditions.”

Minister Üstel also noted that all tourism businesses that fulfill the controlled opening requirements will continue to receive their certificates as a result of the inspections to be carried out by the Ministry.

Source (Turkish): Ministry of Tourism and Environment